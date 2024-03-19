British FM expresses deep concern over Gaza famine threat

(MENAFN) On Monday, British Foreign Minister David Cameron conveyed profound apprehension regarding the revelations presented in an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report concerning the looming threat of famine in Gaza.



Emphasizing the critical nature of the situation, Cameron underscored the pressing need for prompt intervention to avert an impending humanitarian catastrophe.



"The findings from IPC’s report on famine risk in Gaza are of grave concern, and I will carefully review their analysis," he declared. "It’s clear the status quo is unsustainable. We need urgent action now to avoid a famine."



According to the most recent report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), compiled by organizations affiliated with the United Nations, an alarming 70 percent of the population in northern Gaza is confronting catastrophic levels of hunger.



The report's assessment designates the northern regions of Gaza, along with its corresponding districts, as falling within IPC Phase 5, signifying the presence of famine supported by substantial evidence.



This classification underscores the dire circumstances, indicating that approximately 70 percent of the residents in northern Gaza, totaling around 210,000 individuals, are enduring severe deprivation and food insecurity.

