Appeal for American election observers gets criticized by South African representative

(MENAFN) The African National Congress (ANC), South Africa's ruling party, has strongly criticized the country's opposition for allegedly seeking involvement from the United States in the upcoming elections. In an exclusive interview with RT, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri emphasized the nation's commitment to safeguarding its democracy against external interference.



Bhengu-Motsiri's remarks follow the Democratic Alliance's (DA) initiative to write to United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, requesting assistance in deploying independent local observers for the May 29 elections. The ANC spokesperson asserted that South Africa will firmly resist any attempts at meddling in its electoral processes, accusing the DA of actions that undermine the country's existing institutions.



Asserting South Africa's sovereignty, Bhengu-Motsiri emphasized that citizens will not tolerate any compromises to their hard-won democracy. She reiterated Pretoria's unwavering stance on preserving its values and the legacies of its forebears.



Furthermore, Bhengu-Motsiri suggested that there are concerns among other political parties in South Africa regarding the DA's motives, alleging that the party is driven by a desire to uphold white supremacy in the country.



Echoing Bhengu-Motsiri's sentiments, President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized the DA's actions, accusing them of attempting to "sell out" the nation to foreign powers. Ramaphosa's remarks, as reported by state broadcaster SABC, underscored the ANC's stance against what they perceive as a disingenuous effort by the opposition to involve external actors in the electoral process.

