Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law gives USD30 million in stock to new-born grandson as gift

(MENAFN) Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, the founder of tech giant Infosys, has reportedly bestowed shares valued at nearly USD30 million upon his four-month-old grandson, as disclosed in a stock exchange filing. The recipient of this substantial gift is Ekagrah Murty, the infant son of Rohan Murty, Narayana Murthy's son, and Akshata Murty, his daughter. Akshata Murty is married to Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.



The recent disclosure reveals that Ekagrah Murty now possesses 150,000 shares of Infosys, equating to a 0.04 percent ownership stake in the esteemed tech company. Infosys, boasting a market capitalization of USD81.52 billion as of March 15, holds the distinction of being the world's 205th most valuable company.



Narayana Murthy, whose estimated net worth stands at USD4.7 billion according to Forbes, is renowned as one of India's wealthiest individuals. Notably, Akshata Murty, Narayana Murthy's daughter and Rishi Sunak's wife, retains shares valued at 1.05 percent of Infosys' total paid-up capital. Sunak and his spouse, as indicated by last year's Sunday Times rich list, boast an estimated wealth of approximately EUR529 million (USD673 million).



In addition to Akshata Murty's significant stake in Infosys, her mother Sudha Murty, the wife of Narayana Murthy, recently assumed the role of a legislator in India's upper house of parliament, the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Murty holds a notable 0.83 percent ownership interest in Infosys, further solidifying the family's connection to the esteemed tech conglomerate.

