(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin following his re-election victory, emphasizing the "special and privileged" relationship between India and Russia, two prominent BRICS nations. Putin secured his fifth term in office with a resounding victory, garnering 87 percent of the vote, accompanied by an unprecedented voter turnout of 77 percent.



In a message conveyed on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Modi expressed anticipation for further strengthening the enduring Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the forthcoming years. This partnership, cultivated during the Cold War era, has continued to thrive post-Soviet Union dissolution, underlining the depth of bilateral ties between the two nations.



The camaraderie between Moscow and New Delhi is underpinned by significant collaborations, with Russia serving as a major supplier of weapons and crude oil to India. Notably, the overall trade volume between the two countries has reached an all-time high, as highlighted by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in December.



India's steadfast refusal to impose sanctions on Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, despite pressure from Western powers, underscores the pragmatic approach adopted by New Delhi.



Senior diplomats have staunchly defended this stance, citing historical ties and the importance of maintaining robust trade and diplomatic relations with Moscow.



Putin's electoral triumph has also garnered felicitations from a plethora of global leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as well as leaders from various post-Soviet republics, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Such messages of congratulations reaffirm the significance of Russia's global stature and the enduring diplomatic bonds it shares with nations across continents.

