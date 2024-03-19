International students get assaulted in India due to Ramadan worship

(MENAFN) In a disturbing incident in Gujarat state, western India, at least two international students were injured in a mob attack allegedly triggered by their participation in Ramadan prayer. The attack occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujarat's largest city, during the Taraweeh prayer session, a significant observance in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Reports suggest that around a dozen students had gathered to offer namaz (prayer) in a Gujarat University dormitory when a mob armed with sticks and knives stormed in.



Video footage of the confrontation, widely circulated on social media, depicts a chaotic scene culminating in a violent brawl. The attackers reportedly vandalized property, including damaging bikes, breaking laptops, and wreaking havoc in the dormitory before fleeing the scene as police arrived.



According to statements from a student hailing from Afghanistan, five individuals, including students from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, and two African countries, sustained injuries in the clash. Among them, students from Sri Lanka and Tajikistan required hospitalization, as confirmed by police sources.



Ahmedabad's Commissioner of Police, Gyanender Singh Malik, revealed that approximately 20-25 individuals forcibly entered the dormitory and confronted the students about their prayer activities, questioning why they were not conducting prayers in a mosque. This led to a verbal altercation escalating into physical violence. Police swiftly intervened, and complaints have been filed against the perpetrators. Subsequently, two individuals have been arrested under various sections of India's penal code.



The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and raised concerns about the safety and security of international students in India. Authorities have assured that stringent action will be taken against the culprits, emphasizing the importance of upholding religious freedom and communal harmony in the country. As investigations continue, the incident underscores the need for tolerance, respect, and inclusivity in diverse societies like India.

