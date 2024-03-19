India unveils schedule for its upcoming general election

(MENAFN) India, renowned as the world's most populous nation and the largest democracy, has unveiled the schedule for its upcoming general election, marking a significant milestone in its democratic process. With a staggering electorate of over 950 million voters, the election is set to span six weeks, showcasing the vibrancy and scale of India's democratic exercise.



The Election Commission of India (CEC) revealed that the election will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding in June. The counting of votes is scheduled to commence on June 4, with results expected to be announced on the same day. Notably, the term of the current government will come to an end on June 16, adding a sense of urgency and anticipation to the electoral process.



This year, approximately 969 million individuals are eligible to cast their votes, with 543 politicians slated to be elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament. In a move towards inclusivity and accessibility, New Delhi is introducing home-voting facilities for individuals aged 85 and above, as well as voters with disabilities as designated by government authorities.



Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized that the decision to conduct the polls over a longer duration was influenced by various factors, including geographical conditions, festivals, and academic exams. This strategic approach aims to ensure maximum participation and adherence to democratic principles across diverse regions of the country.



Reflecting on the significance of the upcoming election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), hailed it as the "biggest festival of democracy." With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Modi, widely anticipated to secure victory once again, the stage is set for a dynamic and closely contested electoral battle, underscoring the essence of democratic engagement and political pluralism in India.

MENAFN19032024000045015687ID1107995136