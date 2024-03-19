India issues robust rebuttal to concerns voiced by US regarding country`s new citizenship law

(MENAFN) India's foreign ministry issued a strong rebuttal to concerns expressed by the United States State Department regarding the country's new citizenship law, dismissing them as "misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted." The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which recently took effect, aims to streamline the citizenship process for undocumented migrants from select religious communities in neighboring countries.



Under the CAA, the residence requirement for undocumented migrants from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian communities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan has been halved, provided they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. Despite criticism and concerns raised by various quarters, India has emphasized the law's adherence to the country's pluralistic traditions and constitutional guarantees of religious freedom.



Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasized during a briefing in New Delhi that lectures from those with a limited understanding of India's history and traditions should be avoided. This response came shortly after the US State Department expressed concerns about the implementation of the CAA and its potential impact on religious freedoms in India.



India's assertion of its commitment to religious freedom and equal treatment for minorities echoes the sentiments expressed by officials, emphasizing that there are no grounds for concern regarding the treatment of minorities under the new citizenship law. Critics of the CAA have raised questions about its exclusion of Muslims and the timing of its implementation ahead of national elections.



The CAA has been a subject of controversy since its passage by the Indian parliament in 2019, sparking protests across the country, particularly in Assam State, which shares a border with Bangladesh. Concerns have been raised about the potential implications of the law on citizenship and the rights of minority communities.



Despite the ongoing debates and protests surrounding the CAA, India remains steadfast in its defense of the law, asserting its commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms enshrined in the country's constitution. As discussions continue, the implementation and impact of the CAA on India's social and political landscape remain subjects of scrutiny and debate both domestically and internationally.

MENAFN19032024000045015687ID1107995134