Envoy claims India not turning away from Russian arms

(MENAFN) Denis Alipov, Moscow's ambassador to India, has refuted allegations suggesting that New Delhi is turning away from Russian weaponry. In an interview with TASS published recently, Ambassador Alipov highlighted the significant contributions of Russian arms technology to India's defense capabilities, pointing out that nearly 1,000 T-90 tanks and 300 Su-30MKI aircraft have been produced in India under manufacturing licenses.



The ambassador's statement comes at a time when there have been reports indicating a potential shift in India's arms procurement strategy away from traditional suppliers like Russia.



India, known as the world's largest arms importer, has historically relied heavily on Russian arms imports, accounting for a substantial portion of its defense acquisitions.



However, recent data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) suggests a decline in the overall share of Russian arms imports by India, with Moscow accounting for 36 percent of New Delhi's arms purchases between 2019 and 2023. Despite this trend, Ambassador Alipov emphasized that India remains committed to bolstering its indigenous defense industry through initiatives like "Make in India" and "Self-sufficient India."



India's efforts to develop its military-industrial complex have seen a significant increase in defense and aerospace production targets, with the government setting ambitious goals of reaching USD36 billion annually for defense production and USD6 billion for weapons exports. These targets underscore India's aspirations to enhance its self-reliance and reduce dependency on foreign arms imports.



In the realm of defense cooperation between India and Russia, joint production and technology transfers have been pivotal. Collaborative efforts have resulted in the joint production of Su-30MKI fighters, T-90 tanks, and AK-203 assault rifles. The BrahMos missile, a cornerstone of the Indian Navy's arsenal, stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between the two nations.



Ambassador Alipov emphasized Russia's willingness to facilitate the transfer of advanced technologies to India, contrasting it with what he described as a more restrictive approach by Western suppliers. This commitment to technology transfer underscores the enduring partnership between India and Russia in the defense sector, despite shifting dynamics in the global arms market.

