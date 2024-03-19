Oil rates surge to four-month high

(MENAFN) The global oil market witnessed a significant rally on Monday as crude prices soared to USD86 per barrel, marking a four-month high. This surge in prices has been attributed to a combination of factors, including China's robust economic data and Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian oil refineries.



Industry experts point to China's stronger-than-expected macro-economic indicators as a primary driver behind the recent uptick in oil prices. With global benchmark Brent futures climbing by 4 percent since last week to reach USD86 per barrel and the United States benchmark West Texas Intermediate trading above USD81, optimism surrounding Beijing's economy has bolstered market sentiment.



Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world's largest ocean carriers, highlighted improving prospects for global trade despite China's ongoing recovery challenges and disruptions in commercial shipping. Jansen emphasized that inventory levels are dwindling in many regions, coupled with a promising post-Chinese New Year recovery.



In addition to China's economic resilience, geopolitical tensions have also contributed to the surge in crude prices. Recent Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Russian oil refineries have heightened concerns over supply disruptions, further fueling market volatility.



Over the weekend, Ukrainian UAVs launched attacks on several Russian oil facilities, including refineries in the Samara region located more than 1,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.



Reports indicate that a processing unit at Rosneft's refinery in Syzran caught fire, impacting the facility's capacity to produce approximately 170,000 barrels per day. While an attempt to strike another refinery in Novokuibyshevsk was intercepted, the incident underscores the geopolitical risks facing the global oil market.



As tensions escalate and supply concerns persist, market analysts anticipate continued volatility in oil prices, with geopolitical developments and economic indicators shaping the trajectory of the energy market in the coming weeks.

