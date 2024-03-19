(MENAFN) In response to widespread condemnation from Western nations regarding the recent Russian presidential election, Moscow has launched a staunch defense, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attributing Vladimir Putin's victory to the West's own actions. Zakharova asserted that NATO's portrayal as a dangerous enemy in Russia played a significant role in ensuring Putin's historic win.



The German Foreign Ministry led the charge in criticizing Russia's election, labeling it as "neither free nor fair," a sentiment echoed by the White House. United Kingdom Defense Secretary Grant Shapps went further, accusing Putin of "stealing another election," although he vowed to resist Russian influence in Ukraine.



Despite these criticisms, Putin secured an overwhelming victory, garnering 87.3 percent of the vote with a record-high turnout of over 74%, according to the Central Election Commission. Zakharova took to Telegram to rebuff Western accusations, suggesting that the West,

particularly Berlin, struggled to accept the display of unity exhibited by Russian citizens.



In a pointed response, Zakharova referenced the long tenures of German Chancellors Angela Merkel and Helmut Kohl, highlighting the irony of Western criticism given Germany's own political landscape. She noted the repeated reelections of Merkel and Kohl, questioning whether such authoritarian personalism aligned with Germany's democratic principles.



While acknowledging Germany's skepticism about the election results, Zakharova emphasized that there was nothing surprising about Putin's victory. Moscow's rebuttal underscores the deepening divide between Russia and the West, with tensions exacerbated by mutual accusations and geopolitical rivalries. As the dust settles on the election, the diplomatic fallout highlights the complexities of Russo-Western relations and the challenges of maintaining dialogue amidst increasing hostility.

