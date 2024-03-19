(MENAFN) A week of intensified attacks by Ukrainian forces on Russia's Belgorod Region, situated along the Ukrainian border, has led to a grim toll of civilian casualties, according to regional health minister Andrey Ikonnikov. Reports indicate that 11 civilians, including children, have lost their lives, while 82 others have been injured as a result of the strikes.



The assaults, which included drone raids, artillery bombardments, and attempted ground incursions, have escalated amid heightened tensions surrounding Russia's presidential election held from Friday through Sunday. Ikonnikov revealed the staggering toll during a department meeting, detailing the devastating impact of the attacks on local communities.



Of the 93 casualties recorded between March 12-18, 11 have tragically succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining injured individuals, numbering 82, are undergoing medical treatment. Among them, 41 individuals are hospitalized, with nine in a serious-but-stable condition. Concerns have been raised about the severity of injuries, with some requiring extended medical care and potential transfer to specialized federal health centers.



Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov of the Belgorod Region reported further Ukrainian aggression, indicating that while Russian air defense systems successfully repelled an attack, a residential building suffered a direct hit. This resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a young girl, while four others sustained injuries in the assault.



The Belgorod Region, alongside other Russian border regions, has faced relentless attacks from Ukrainian forces since the commencement of Russia's military operation in February 2022.



However, the recent surge in hostilities has underscored the vulnerability of civilian populations residing in these border areas.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning in response to the continued aggression, suggesting the potential establishment of a restricted 'sanitary zone' within Ukrainian territory. This measure aims to safeguard Russian regions from further attacks and underscores the gravity of the situation as tensions between the two neighboring nations continue to escalate.

