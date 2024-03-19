Rainfall Raises Annual Precipitation Average To 70%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 19 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation revealed an increase in the long-term annual average of rainfall as of Tuesday morning, reaching 70.5% of the typical yearly volume, approximately 8.1 billion cubic meters.Highlighting the comparative data, the Ministry noted that this figure stands in contrast to the same date last year, which saw a slightly higher percentage of 85.5% against the long-term average.In a press release, the Ministry elaborated that recent rainfall has contributed substantially to the country's water reserves, with an influx of approximately 5 million cubic meters recorded in the dams over the past 24 hours.Consequently, the cumulative storage in the primary dams has surged to 138.5 million cubic meters, equivalent to 48% of their total capacity, pegged at 288.128 million cubic meters.The Ministry reported that Karak recorded the highest precipitation over the last 24 hours, registering 46 mm, while rainfall was widespread across various regions of the Kingdom in varying intensities.