Israeli Attacks Leave 93 Dead In Gaza In 24 Hours

Amman, March 19 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said that the Israeli occupation committed 9 massacres in the Strip during the past 24 hours, leaving 93 dead and 142 injured.According to Palestinian sources, the death toll has risen since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7, 2023, to 31,819 dead and 73,934 injured.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.