ASE Sees Slight Dip In Trading, Closing At 2,499 Points

Amman, March 19 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded Tuesday's trading session on a slightly downward trajectory, with a decline of 0.23 percent, settling at the mark of 2,499 points.
Market activity witnessed the exchange of approximately 1.1 million shares, reflecting a total value of around JD2.8 million, attributed to the execution of 1,822 transactions.
A comparative analysis of the closing figures of listed entities revealed that 29 companies experienced a dip in their share prices, while 19 companies observed an uptick. Meanwhile, the share prices of 32 other firms remained unchanged.
