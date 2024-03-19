Intaj Invites Applications For Himaya Tech's 3Rd Season

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 19 (Petra) - The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Intaj) has announced the commencement of applications for the third season of the Himaya Tech incubator, backed by the Innovative Startups and SMEs Support Fund (ISSF).In a statement released on Tuesday, Intaj highlighted that the incubator stands as a pioneer in the region, specifically tailored to foster cybersecurity ventures. This declaration follows the resounding success witnessed during its inaugural and subsequent seasons, with the aim of training and equipping 15 nascent enterprises in the cybersecurity domain over a span of two years.Chief Programs Officer at Intaj, Ziad Masry, underscored the significance of this initiative against the backdrop of a burgeoning investment landscape in cybersecurity across the region.Masry, in remarks conveyed to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), emphasized that the application portal is set to close by the month's end. Subsequently, Intaj intends to select no fewer than 10 enterprises to participate in the six-month-long incubation program.During this incubation phase, participants will be immersed in specialized training modules and afforded opportunities to engage with industry experts. Furthermore, they will have the platform to showcase their projects to potential investors at the Startup Village events at the MENA ICT Forum, slated for November 2024.Masry projected a robust upsurge in cybersecurity expenditure across the Middle East, envisaging a figure exceeding $17 billion, which he expects will surge to $30 billion within a five-year horizon.Highlighting the escalating demand for cybersecurity-related services and products in the region, Masry reiterated the imperative role of initiatives like Himaya Tech in bridging this demand-supply gap and nurturing the sector's growth trajectory.