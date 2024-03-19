Ansys & IIT Hyderabad's Itic Incubator Join Forces To Catalyze Growth In The Deep-Tech Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Not-For-Profit Society, IIT Hyderabad Technology Incubation Center (iTIC) an incubator under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Ansys Software Private Limited (Ansys, NASDAQ: ANSS), a leading engineering simulation software company in India, have joined forces to leverage the strengths of both organisations to empower technology startups in the field of engineering simulation. Ansys and iTIC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard.

"Ansys is excited about the collaboration with IIT Hyderabad's iTIC Incubator, as this partnership emphasises our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and empowering technology startups in India. Through this alliance, Ansys is dedicated to providing crucial resources for IITH Startup Companies at a startup price point to catalyse technological advancements and support the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in the growth journey of these startups, driving engineering excellence, and contributing to India's innovation landscape.ï¿1⁄2 said Mike Yeager, Area Vice President of Sales, India and Japan, Ansys.

Technical mentoring, and startup access will be provided for technology startups within the iTIC incubator premises.

ï¿1⁄2I am looking forward to this collaboration with Ansys as it aligns with iTIC Incubator's mission to incubate and accelerate startups in India. This strategic partnership will undoubtedly propel the innovative journey of our budding entrepreneurs by facilitating access to simulation tools. Ansys' commitment to providing simulation for IITH Startup Companies resonates with our vision of nurturing startups from ideation to realisation. This will contribute towards fostering a thriving technological innovation and growth ecosystem in India.ï¿1⁄2 said Dr. S. Surya Kumar, Vice-President, iTIC Foundation.

With a focus on creating a nurturing environment for technology entrepreneurs, the iTIC Incubator provides stage-wise intervention for startups to grow in the deep-tech entrepreneurial ecosystem. iTIC helps entrepreneurs leverage a premier-quality research and startup ecosystem to build a comprehensive platform to practice innovation and entrepreneurship and turn these entrepreneurial ideas into sustainable, scalable, profit-making business ventures.

ï¿1⁄2Ansys is happy to collaborate with IIT Hyderabad's iTIC Incubator leveraging the benefits that are part of our Ansys Startups Program. Through this program, we are already working towards making big dreams a reality for early-stage startups with limited funding and resources. Ansys provides full access to Multiphysics simulation software and HPC at affordable prices to facilitate quick and cost-effective engineering projects. The program also provides startups access to Ansysï¿1⁄2 broad portfolio of bundled and reasonably priced simulation solutions while considerably cutting down on physical prototype tests, reducing time-to-market for these startups. IITH Startup Companies can also access Ansys Learning Hub, classroom, virtual and self-paced programs designed to improve their technical knowledge.ï¿1⁄2 said Murali Pullela, Sales Director, Ansys.

Ansys has developed its Startup Program to offer early-stage startups access to Multiphysics simulation software and high-performance computing to address engineering challenges efficiently. The program has gained traction globally, with over 2,100 startups from diverse industries benefitting from Ansys solutions since the programï¿1⁄2s inception.

About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation That Drives Human Advancement

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About iTIC

iTIC is an incubator under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH). iTIC is a Not-For-Profit Society that focuses on creating a supportive and nourishing environment for budding entrepreneurs in technology. iTIC aims to help entrepreneurs leverage a premier quality research and startup ecosystem to build a comprehensive platform to practice innovation and entrepreneurship to turn these entrepreneurial ideas into sustainable, scalable, profit-making business ventures.



