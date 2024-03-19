Alphasports Tech Introduces Draftking Clone Script With The Integration Of Advanced Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Alphasports tech launches Draftkings clone script with the latest technologies integrated to empower businesses to develop a sports betting app like Draftkings.



As a leading sports betting app service provider, it launched a powerful tool that allows entrepreneurs or business owners to create their own custom-based betting apps with all the features and functions the same as the Draftkings platform. The Draftkings clone script developed by us supports various sports like basketball, football, baseball, table tennis and more so that it can take advantage of its competitiveness.



The Draftkings clone script has predominant features and advanced technologies so that your sports betting app with stay ahead of others. Not just advanced features but also provide secure payments and AI-powered algorithms that help users to set winning chances based on the patterns of their behaviors.



Alphasports tech Draftkings clone script also supports VR and AR technologies to give the best immersive experience for players.



In addition to giving excellent user experience, DraftKings clone script developed by us also offers a range of monetization strategies like entry fee commission, premium features, subscription, sponsorship, referral programs, advertising, and in-app purchases. This model was developed by keeping in mind the business owners who want to launch a sports betting app like DraftKings.



Here are some of the advanced technologies used in DraftKings clone app development by Alphasports tech.



- Advanced technologies in the DraftKings clone

- AI-powered algorithm

- Virtual reality and Augment reality experience

- API integrated chatbot

- Blockchain integration

- Social media integration

- Voice recognition



Now, let us have a look at the features that is added in the Draftkings clone script



- Admin features

- Admin dashboard

- Revenue management

- Contest management

- Points management

- Advanced reports

- Effective CRM

- Security and privacy

- Bonus management

- Affiliate management

- Third-party integration



User features of draftkings clone script



- Seamless login/sign-up

- User profile

- Sports betting

- Create contest

- Join contest

- Profile setting

- Cash-out options

- Refer and earn

- Live streaming

- Multiple payment options

- In-app chat

- Security features

- Upcoming sports

- Performance overview



Additional features of draftkings clone script



- Instant alerts

- Pop-up notifica

- Remainders

- Live commentary

- Sports quiz

- Location-based alters

- Custom contests

- Leaderboard



Why choose Alphasports tech for Draftkings clone app development?



Alphasports tech is very confident that the Draftkings clone script developed by the team will revolutionize the way business owners will gain profits and give the best user experience. With our state-of-the-art technology and advanced features, users can benefit from the exceptional experience of the Draftkings clone app. We are a leading Draftkings clone script service provider company that specializes in developing cutting-edge technologies. We support various sports to develop the best sports betting platform.



