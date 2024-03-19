Jahez-Kuwait welcomes the Month of Ramdan with exciting activities and special offers

(MENAFN- Australia Nigeria Alliance) Kuwait City, 19 March 2024: Jahez International Company (“Jahez-Kuwait”), a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders, announced the launch of its multifaceted Ramadan campaign in celebration of the holy month. The month-long campaign will include a range of engaging activities, special offers and exciting initiatives that are designed to empower and support the community during this special time of the year.



In a statement, Jahez-Kuwait unveiled its meticulously planned range of initiatives that resonate with the essence of the holy month, reinforcing the Company's commitment to engage with its customers and the broader community it serves. The Ramadan campaign is set to unfold a blend of activities, including a KD 1 cashback campaign aimed at enhancing customer experiences, a football tournament designed to foster unity and sportsmanship, and the largest Baloot tournament in Kuwait, showcasing the Company's dedication to celebrating local heritage and competitive spirit. Through these endeavors, as well as others that will be launched throughout the month, Jahez-Kuwait aims to showcase the importance of community engagement, cultural appreciation, and special moments that are shared during the sacred month.



Highlighting Jahez-Kuwait’s Ramadan campaign, Faisal Alsaei, Marketing Manager at Jahez-Kuwait, said, “The Holy Month of Ramadan brings with it a sense of community and shared joy, and at Jahez-Kuwait, we are committed to embodying these values as they reflect some of the principles that we stand for. Recognizing the essence of this holy month, we designed our campaign to integrate into the daily lives of our community, offering more than just services, but experiences that foster unity, reflection, and joy. Our goal through this campaign is to give back to the community in ways that extend beyond the conventional, and with the hope of leaving a positive and lasting impact amongst our community.”



Jahez-Kuwait introduced its latest KD 1 cashback offer for the entire month of Ramadan. The initiative serves as a way for Jahez-Kuwait to give back to the community during this special time of the year. The offer is applicable to every order placed throughout Ramadan, allowing customers to benefit from a KD 1 cashback directly into their account. To take advantage of this special promotion, customers simply need to apply the unique code, R1KD, at checkout.



Aside from the cashback offer, Jahez-Kuwait will be organizing a football tournament in collaboration with Suffix that will welcome over 1,000 players. Taking place at the Hattrick football fields, the tournament is set to run from March 17th till the 23rd and will witness the participation of different teams that will play for the winning title. Football tournaments during the Holy Month of Ramadan are widely followed and have become a tradition. To make this tournament even more exciting, Jahez-Kuwait will be offering a prize of KD 2,000 to the winning team, KD 1,200 for the team that places in second, and KD 800 for the third. The top scorer and best goalkeeper will each receive a cash prize of KD 250. Additional prizes will be presented to both players and attendees. Teams that would like to sign up for the tournament can do so now through the Jahez app.



Moreover, Jahez-Kuwait will proudly host the largest Baloot tournament in Kuwait, welcoming over 250 players to engage in the beloved card game. Scheduled to take place at Al Andalus’ multi-purpose hall, the tournament will take place from March 26th till the 28th. To add to the excitement, the first-place winning team will receive a cash prize of KD 2,000 and the team in second place will receive KD 1,000. Gifts will also be distributed to participating players and the attendees throughout the tournament. Jahez-Kuwait urges those who are interested in participating in the tournament to sign up using the Jahez app.



Alsaei added, “Hosting these activities during Ramadan is our way of giving back to the community and offering our customers and the broader public more ways to engage, celebrate, and reflect during this holy month. We are excited to reveal what we have in store and look forward to sharing these moments with the community. At Jahez-Kuwait, we are committed to making this Ramadan memorable, reflecting our deep appreciation for the traditions and connections that define this special time.”



For more information on participating in these Ramadan initiatives or to learn more about Jahez-Kuwait's offerings during the holy month, customers are encouraged to visit the Jahez app or get in touch with the customer service team.



