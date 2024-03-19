Putin claims troops from NATO country activate on Ukrainian soil

(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin asserted that fighters from NATO member states are actively operating on Ukrainian soil, a claim that has been long speculated but not officially confirmed. Putin, addressing supporters after his recent reelection victory, emphasized that Moscow is cognizant of discussions within the United States-led military alliance regarding the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine.



In his remarks, Putin expressed concern for the soldiers from NATO countries involved in Ukrainian operations, highlighting the risks they face in the conflict zone. He cautioned that the situation could escalate into a full-scale conflict between NATO and Russia, describing such a scenario as perilously close to a third World War. The Russian leader's comments come amid growing tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis.



French President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks on the possibility of Western troop involvement in Ukraine were also referenced by Putin. Macron had stated that the West could not rule out sending soldiers to assist Ukraine, while simultaneously labeling Russia as an adversary. Putin suggested that NATO troops in Ukraine would essentially function as auxiliary forces, akin to mercenaries, rather than providing substantial support to Kiev's military efforts.



Putin's remarks underscore Russia's stance on the conflict in Ukraine, advocating for a peaceful resolution and urging Western powers to refrain from escalating tensions. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the situation remains precarious, with the potential for further escalation looming over the region.

