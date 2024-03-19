Man Explodes On Russian Mine In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, near the village of Molodetske, a shepherd exploded on a mine left by the Russian army.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In the Kherson region, a shepherd exploded on explosives left by the Russian army," he wrote.

As noted, the tragic incident occurred near the village of Molodetske. A man who was grazing cattle found an explosive object. He decided to take it with him. The shell detonated, causing the resident to sustain life-threatening injuries.

The head of the RMA urged people to report such findings to the police or rescuers.

As reported, three residents who found an FPV drone and decided to disassemble it were killed in the village of Lvove, Kherson region.