Man Injured In Morning Shelling Of Kherson Suburb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 21-year-old man was injured in the morning shelling of a suburb of Kherson, he has a concussion.

The Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A 21-year-old man was taken to a city hospital with a concussion," the report says.

As noted, he received an acubarotrauma at about 9:00 a.m. as a result of the shelling of the Kherson suburbs by Russian troops.

According to the City Military Administration, over the past day, Russian troops fired seven times at the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community. There were no injuries in the community as a result of Russian hostile shelling over the past day.

According to the regional police, over the past day, the Russian army attacked residential areas of Kherson with artillery. In the Shumenskiy neighborhood, two multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of artillery shelling.

As reported, Russian troops struck nine settlements in the Kherson region over the past day.