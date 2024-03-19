Azerbaijan, Switzerland Discuss COP29 Preparations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, has met with the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the country, Thomas Stähli, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is set to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.

Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in the region from November 11- 22, 2024. Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and governments, civil society organisations, business, and international institutions together in the South Caucasus to discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies and goals.