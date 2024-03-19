Azerbaijan, Switzerland Discuss COP29 Preparations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar
Babayev, has met with the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to
the country, Thomas Stähli, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on preparations
for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is set to be
hosted by Azerbaijan this year.
Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024
UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in
the region from November 11- 22, 2024. Azerbaijan will take the
opportunity to bring heads of state and governments, civil society
organisations, business, and international institutions together in
the South Caucasus to discuss climate change, measures to
accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and focus on
long-term climate strategies and goals.
