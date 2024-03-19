Nikkei Surges Through 40K Mark

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended above 40,000 on Tuesday after the country's central bank raised interest rates for the first time since 2007.

In Japan, the index's progress continued, climbing 263.16 points, or 0.7%, to 40,003.60.

The Bank of Japan officially ended its negative interest rate policy, hiking rates for the first time in 17 years to 0% to 0.1% from -0.1% . The bank also abolished its yield curve control policy, marking a historic shift in policy.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index trashed 207.64 points, or 1.2%, to 16,529.48.

In another monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia held its benchmark rate at 4.35% for the third meeting in a row. Australian markets noted the development by gaining ground.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 erased 25.9 points, or 0.7%, to 3,577.63, ending its win streak at six sessions.

In Korea, the Kospi index dumped 29.67 points, or 1.1%, to 2,656.17.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index slid 22.65 points, or 0.1%, to 19,857.20.

Singapore's Straits Times Index inched up 1.62 points, or 0.1%, to 3,173.55.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 recovered 89.9 points, or 0.8%, to 11,817.91.

In Australia, the ASX 200 gained 27.38 points, or 0.4%, to 7,703.23.











MENAFN19032024000212011056ID1107994990