Former Soviet country declines ‘pro-Russia’ local president

(MENAFN) Moldovan President Maia Sandu has rejected the appointment of Yevgenia Gutul, the head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, as a member of the government, citing concerns over Gutul's alleged ties to a criminal group and her actions against the interests of Moldova. Sandu made the announcement during a press conference in Chisinau, Moldova's capital, as reported by news portal Gagauzinfo on Monday.



Gutul, a member of the opposition Shor party, was elected as the governor of Gagauzia in May last year. However, Moldova's constitutional court later ordered the dissolution of the party.



Sandu emphasized that individuals associated with criminal groups have no place in the Moldovan government and called for a legislative assessment of Gutul's statements and actions.



Sandu also commented on Gutul's recent visit to Russia, alleging that Moscow is relying on criminal groups to destabilize Moldova. Gutul had sought support from Russian President Vladimir Putin to address what she termed as "illegal actions by Moldova's authorities."



The decision to reject Gutul's appointment highlights growing tensions between Sandu, who advocates for a pro-Europ3ean Union stance, and Gutul, who has been increasingly at odds with the Moldovan government since Sandu's election as the leader of the region last year. The refusal to include Gutul in the government is based on allegations of irregularities in the election process.



Moldova, a nation situated between Ukraine and Romania with a population of 2.6 million, has pursued a pro-Western course since Sandu assumed power in 2020.

MENAFN19032024000045015687ID1107994983