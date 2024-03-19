European stocks fall amid technology sector losses ahead of major economic data

(MENAFN) European stocks experienced a slight decline on Tuesday, with losses in technology firms offsetting gains in consumer staples ahead of crucial economic indicators slated for release later in the day. The European STOXX 600 index edged down by 0.1 percent as of 8:24 GMT, primarily driven by selling pressure in technology sector equities.



Investor attention is directed towards forthcoming euro zone data for the fourth quarter, particularly focusing on wages and labor costs, along with a survey from the German economic research institute ZEW on economic sentiment for March. These data points are scheduled for release at 1000 GMT and are anticipated to provide insights into the economic health and sentiment within the euro zone.



However, amidst these impending releases, the spotlight remains firmly on the monetary policy decision of the US Federal Reserve, scheduled for announcement on Wednesday. Market consensus anticipates the central bank to maintain stability in interest rates. Investors are keenly observing the Fed's economic projections and its outlook on the frequency of potential interest rate adjustments throughout the year.



The impending economic data releases and the anticipation surrounding the Fed's monetary policy decision contribute to a cautious atmosphere in European markets, with investors closely monitoring developments for insights into future market trends and economic conditions.

