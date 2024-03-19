Poll shows majority of German citizens believe that military cannot portect them

(MENAFN) A recent survey has revealed that a significant majority of Germans harbor doubts about the military's capability to defend the country in the event of an attack. The survey, conducted by Civey on behalf of Focus magazine, found that a staggering three-quarters of respondents lack confidence in the Bundeswehr's readiness, with only 10 percent expressing trust in the armed forces.



According to the poll results, approximately 30 percent of respondents have "no confidence at all" in the military's ability to confront a potential adversary, while an additional 45 percent hold "low confidence." Only a negligible 2 percent of respondents reported having "very high" trust, while 8 percent indicated "rather high" trust in the Bundeswehr.



The survey also shed light on public sentiment regarding military funding, with a significant 69 percent of respondents advocating for increased financial support for the army. Moreover, a substantial 64 percent of participants believe that Berlin should allocate more than 2 percent of its GDP towards national defense, echoing calls for bolstering the military's resources.



Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has previously underscored the need for a comprehensive upgrade of the Bundeswehr to enhance its "war-capable" status. Encouragingly, the survey indicates that around 73 percent of Germans agree with Pistorius's assessment. Furthermore, a significant majority, comprising 64 percent of respondents, voiced support for the reinstatement of compulsory military service, which was abolished in 2011.



Despite the prevailing concerns and calls for strengthening the military, the survey also unveiled a reluctance among respondents to actively engage in combat operations. While 32 percent expressed a willingness to participate in defensive combat operations if the nation faced an attack, a substantial 44 percent stated that they would never take up arms under any circumstances.



The findings of the survey coincide with recent reports from the parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr, Eva Hoegl, highlighting ongoing challenges faced by the armed forces.



Hoegl's annual report underscored issues such as diminishing ranks and inadequate equipment, further underscoring the pressing need for reforms and investments to bolster Germany's defense capabilities.

MENAFN19032024000045015687ID1107994979