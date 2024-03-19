Electric Vehicle Adhesive Market Worth USD 15,567 Million With A CAGR Of 26.23%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Electric vehicle adhesives are one sort of adhering substance that provides adherence between two pieces without affecting their functionality. In addition to allowing for the components' efficient operation, it creates a solid optical link between the battery's elements. Because of their strength and flexibility, adhesives are able to provide a flexible solution, which has a positive impact on the size of the market. The industry landscape is speeding up as a result of the additional vibration reduction and impact absorption it provides without passing the energy on to the component elements.

Market Dynamics

Rapid Growth Of The Ev Segment Is Driving The Market:

The market for electric vehicles is expanding quickly, as seen by the recent spike in sales. Due to a decade of explosive growth, there will be more than 10 million electric vehicles on the road worldwide by the year 2020. Despite the pandemic-related global decline in auto sales, which saw a 16% dip in sales worldwide, the number of electric car registrations rose by 41% in 2020. For the first time, Europe surpassed China as the world's largest market for electric vehicles (EVs), with sales of almost 3 million electric vehicles worldwide (a 4.6% sales share). Major markets saw a rise in the number of electric bus and truck registrations, which eventually reached global inventories of 600,000 and 31,000, respectively.

Supportive Regulations Are Driving The Market:

There are Regulatory frameworks that are supportive of the growth of the market even before the pandemic; many nations were tightening important regulations, including CO2 emissions standards and zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandates. By the end of 2020, more than 20 nations would have declared sales of conventional cars to be banned or would have required ZEVs to be the only new vehicles sold. Additional incentives to protect EV sales from the economic slump include increases in purchasing incentives by several European nations and a postponement of the phase-out of China's subsidy programme. There have been more EV models introduced, and battery prices have decreased.

Robotic, Driverless And Self-Parking Segments Will Bring In Opportunities:

Self-parking, driverless, or robotic electric vehicles are referred to as autonomous electric vehicles. Autonomous vehicles are anticipated to be dependable and cost-effective enough to replace the majority of human drivers by 2030. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are used in autonomous vehicles to process billions of data points every second from a variety of sensors, cameras, and radar systems (ADAS). The adoption rate of ADAS is currently 20%, and it is anticipated that this will increase over the coming years. Different adhesives are employed in the cameras, radars, and sensors found in electric vehicles. The demand for EV adhesives will rise in the near future as autonomous electric vehicles evolve and become more widely available. Manufacturers of EV adhesive will have chances as a result of this.

Regional Analysis:

With a volume share of 52.2% in 2019, the Asia Pacific region had the highest share. China is the world's greatest producer of electric vehicles; hence the area is the region's biggest buyer. In contrast, market growth is anticipated to be subpar in 2020–21 due to the global Covid-19 epidemic, which has been suspected of having originated in China. As of March 2020, the production of electric vehicles has been hampered by the lack of personnel and raw materials, which has also affected the need for adhesives.

On account of expanding investments in EV manufacturing, North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market, with a volume-based CAGR of 27.1% throughout the projection period. For instance, LG Chem declared its intention to construct a second factory for the manufacture of EV batteries in the United States in July 2019. One of the top battery producers is LG Chem, which sells its goods to well-known corporations like Volkswagen and General Motors. 2022 is the anticipated year when the factory will start producing. It's anticipated that the region's rising EV and battery output would drive market expansion.

Europe is one of the market's main regions, and it is anticipated that over the forecast period, it will grow at a revenue-based CAGR of 21.1%. The need for adhesives is anticipated to continue to grow in the upcoming years as the production and promotion of electric vehicles gain momentum. For instance, an EV manufacturing business called Arrival in the UK has created a vision of making electric vehicles as accessible as fuel-driven vehicles in order to increase the sales of EVs.

By adopting composite materials, which are predicted to be recyclable, corrosion- and UV-resistant, and extend the life of the vehicle by 15-20 years, the company is engaged in the construction of commercial vans. Greater demand for adhesives is anticipated as a result of these manufacturer activities to increase the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Key Highlights:



The global Electric Vehicle Adhesive Market was valued at USD 61.66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 501.72 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.23% 2022 to 2030.

The rapid growth of the EV segment and supportive regulations are driving the market.

This market can be segmented on the basis of Vehicle Type, Applications, regions and competitors.

By 2030, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest market share, with North America emerging as the fastest-growing market.



Competitors Analysis:

The market has been characterised by fierce competition as a result of the existence of numerous top firms. Manufacturers have been forced to increase their capacity and widen their footprints due to growing competition and demand for adhesives. Henkel, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Lord Corporation, Ashland, Bostik, Jowat SE, Parker Hannifin Corp, PPG Industries, Permabond, and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the leading companies operating in the worldwide electric vehicle adhesives market.

Recent Developments:



Bexel Internacional S.A., a significant producer of tile adhesives and stuccos in Mexico, was purchased by Sika AG in August 2021.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.'s Hematite adhesives division was purchased by Sika AG in April 2021.

A portion of DHM Adhesives, Inc.'s assets was purchased by H.B. Fuller in February 2020. Hotmelt adhesives are offered by DHM, a company with its main office in Calhoun, Georgia.

Sika AG purchased Crevo-Hengxin, a Chinese producer of silicone sealants and adhesives used in both industrial and construction applications, in September 2019.



Segmentation:

Vehicle Type Outlook:



Battery electric vehicle

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle



Application Outlook:



Pack & module bonding

Thermal interface bonding

Battery cell encapsulation

Others



Regional Outlook:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa







