(MENAFN) Reports from Politico magazine suggest that China has issued a stern ultimatum, declaring its intention to boycott peace talks aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict unless Russia is granted a seat at the negotiation table. Citing sources familiar with the matter, Politico revealed that this stance was reinforced during Chinese Eurasia envoy Li Hui's recent European tour, particularly during his discussions in Kiev with Andrey Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelensky.



The development comes ahead of anticipated discussions on Ukraine during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's upcoming visit to China next month, followed by Chinese President Xi Jinping's scheduled trip to Paris in early May for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.



hese diplomatic engagements underscore the heightened importance of finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Amidst mounting international pressure, particularly from Western nations, China has remained steadfast in its refusal to assign blame to Russia for the conflict, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions to halt the violence. The South China Morning Post reported that Li Hui warned European Union officials against crafting a peace summit that imposes solutions on Russia, emphasizing the importance of inclusive negotiations.



In contrast to Western positions, China has advocated for a diplomatic roadmap to peace, unveiling a 12-point proposal in 2023 aimed at de-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. However, Ukraine has rejected China's proposal, insisting on terms that include the withdrawal of Russian forces from what it deems as "illegally occupied" territories.



Key sticking points in the negotiations include Ukraine's insistence on the withdrawal of Russian forces from Crimea and other territories that Moscow claims have democratically chosen to join Russia through referendums. Moscow, on the other hand, has vehemently rejected these demands, further complicating efforts to reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict.



As China's role in the peace process gains prominence, its insistence on Russian participation underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in finding a comprehensive solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. With divergent interests and positions among key stakeholders, achieving lasting peace remains a formidable task requiring careful diplomatic navigation.

