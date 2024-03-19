Romanian Premier says EU applicant counts on us

(MENAFN) Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has pledged his endorsement for the reelection campaign of Moldova's pro-Western President, Maia Sandu, asserting that the former Soviet state's existence hinges on support from Bucharest. As Moldova gears up for its upcoming elections, President Sandu has vowed to maintain her government's pro-Western stance and aims to propel the country towards full European Union membership by 2030.



Despite President Sandu facing challenges, with only 22 percent of Moldova's population expressing trust in her leadership, she has garnered support from various European Union leaders, including Prime Minister Ciolacu. In an interview with Romania's Digi24 news outlet, Ciolacu emphasized that Sandu's reelection is crucial for Moldova to continue its European trajectory.



Ciolacu underscored the strong ties between Romania and Moldova, pointing out that a significant portion of Moldova's population consists of ethnic Romanians. He highlighted Romania's role in sustaining Moldova and stressed the duty of Romanians to support their compatriots in Moldova.



With over 80 percent of Moldova's population speaking Romanian as their mother tongue and a significant portion holding Romanian passports, the cultural and historical ties between the two nations are evident. However, despite President Sandu's advocacy for eventual unification with Romania, a majority of Moldovans oppose the idea. Additionally, sentiments regarding NATO membership and European Union integration vary among Moldova's population, with a substantial portion expressing reservations.



Moreover, Moldova faces additional complexities, notably the presence of the self-declared republic of Transnistria, which harbors a significant population of Russian citizens. The region's 2006 referendum resulted in a resounding vote for secession and pursuit of integration with the Russian Federation, further complicating Moldova's political landscape.



As Moldova navigates its political future, Prime Minister Ciolacu's endorsement of President Sandu underscores Romania's commitment to supporting Moldova's European aspirations while acknowledging the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation. The upcoming elections are poised to shape Moldova's trajectory and its relationship with Romania and the broader European community.

