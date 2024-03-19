Elon Musk ridicules Boeing

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, renowned CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has sparked controversy by sharing a satirical story poking fun at United States aerospace giant Boeing. Musk's post, which garnered significant attention on social media, featured a screenshot from The Shovel, an Australian news satire site, jokingly suggesting that passengers could bring sharp hand tools like screwdrivers on Boeing flights to assist with maintenance amidst recent reports of mid-air malfunctions on Boeing airplanes.



Despite not providing any additional commentary, Musk's post quickly went viral, accumulating over 40 million views and 37,000 reposts on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).



Internet users joined in the jest by creating memes highlighting Boeing's troubles, further amplifying the conversation surrounding the aerospace company's production standards and safety record.



Boeing has faced heightened scrutiny worldwide following a mid-air blowout on one of its 737 MAX 9 planes in January. A subsequent safety audit conducted by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reportedly uncovered numerous quality-control deficiencies in Boeing's manufacturing process, including the use of unconventional tools such as dish soap and hotel key cards. Documents cited in a recent New York Times report revealed 97 "non-compliance" issues at Boeing, leading to failed product audits on 33 out of 89 occasions.



The safety review was prompted by an incident on a January 5 Alaska Airlines flight, during which a door panel blew off at 16,000 feet, injuring several passengers and prompting the FAA to temporarily ground all 737 MAX 9 jets in the United States for safety inspections. Alaska Airlines subsequently reported discovering loose bolts on many of the Boeing planes in its fleet, further raising concerns about the company's manufacturing standards and aircraft safety.



Musk's playful jab at Boeing comes amidst ongoing safety concerns and regulatory scrutiny, adding fuel to the public discourse surrounding the aerospace industry's commitment to passenger safety and quality assurance. As the debate unfolds, the spotlight remains on Boeing's efforts to address these challenges and restore confidence in its products.

