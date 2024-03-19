Taliban blames Pakistan of blasting civilians

(MENAFN) The Taliban government in Afghanistan has leveled accusations against Pakistan, alleging that Pakistani jets conducted an air raid resulting in the deaths of eight civilians. According to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, the airstrikes targeted civilian homes in the provinces of Paktika and Khost, both of which share borders with Pakistan. In response to the alleged attack, the Taliban opened fire on Pakistani targets, reportedly injuring seven individuals.



While the Pakistani Foreign Ministry refrained from commenting on the reported civilian casualties, it acknowledged that the Pakistan Air Force had initiated "intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations" against groups affiliated with the Taliban operating in the aforementioned provinces. These groups include the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad accuses of orchestrating attacks on Pakistani soil from bases in Afghanistan.



Despite Islamabad's assertions, the Taliban denies harboring the TTP. The current relationship between Kabul and Hafiz Gul Bahadur, once a leader of a Taliban faction in Pakistan, remains ambiguous.



The escalation of tensions between Afghanistan's Taliban government and Pakistan follows a recent suicide bombing in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, claimed by a splinter group of the TTP, which resulted in the deaths of seven Pakistani soldiers. In response to Monday's airstrikes, Taliban fighters reportedly targeted Pakistani military outposts with heavy weapons, resulting in injuries to both soldiers and civilians.



Amidst the heightened hostilities, the Taliban reiterated its commitment to defending Afghanistan's sovereignty, emphasizing its resistance against external incursions. As both sides exchange accusations and engage in retaliatory actions, the situation in the region remains tense, with implications for bilateral relations and regional stability.

MENAFN19032024000045015687ID1107994915