Berlin: Scholz refuses to congratulate Putin on winning elections

(MENAFN) In a move highlighting Germany's stance on Russia's recent presidential election, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided against extending congratulations to Vladimir Putin on his re-election victory, citing concerns over the election's democratic legitimacy. According to government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann, Scholz views the election as "undemocratic" and takes issue with what Berlin perceives as the absence of genuine opposition candidates.



Putin secured a decisive victory with 87 percent of the votes, marking the highest turnout in modern Russian history, exceeding 74 percent. Despite the presence of four candidates on the ballot, Hoffmann contends that the election lacked true democratic principles, with Scholz aligning with assessments labeling Russia as an "authoritarian" regime ruled by Putin.



While other candidates were nominally present, the dominance of Putin and the alleged constraints on opposition candidates raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. Hoffmann pointed to the perceived "climate of intimidation" and restrictions on freedom of expression in Russia as factors contributing to Scholz's decision.



Of particular concern to Berlin is the inclusion of voting in former Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia in 2022, which Kiev and Western nations refuse to recognize. Hoffmann emphasized Germany's stance, echoing earlier statements from the United States, and condemning the holding of elections in these disputed regions as "extremely problematic."



Scholz's refusal to congratulate Putin underscores Germany's commitment to upholding democratic principles and its skepticism toward the legitimacy of the Russian election. As tensions persist between Russia and Western nations, Berlin's stance serves to reinforce its stance on democratic values and its position regarding Russia's actions in Ukraine.

MENAFN19032024000045015687ID1107994914