Ford starts campaign to support Detroit youth

(MENAFN) Lisa Ford and her husband, Bill Ford, the executive chairman of Ford Motor Co., have launched a pioneering campaign to support the vibrant youth community in Detroit. Partnering with The Children’s Foundation, the Fords unveiled their ambitious initiative, aiming to raise a minimum of USD10 million to establish enduring endowments for ten nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving young people in the city.



This initiative comes alongside Ford Motor Co.'s substantial investment in the revitalization of Michigan Central Station, a landmark long synonymous with Detroit's history. The Fords' vision extends beyond mere restoration; it seeks to cement a lasting legacy of support for Detroit's youth, ensuring that vital services and resources remain available for generations to come.



Andrew Stein, the president and CEO of The Children’s Foundation, emphasized the significance of these endowments. He underscored that these organizations, which collectively impact tens of thousands of young lives daily, deserve sustained support akin to the enduring presence of Michigan Central Station itself. The Children’s Foundation, deeply rooted in Detroit and founded in part through proceeds from the sale of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan in 2011, stands as a testament to the transformative power of dedicated philanthropy.



Through this bold endeavor, the Fords and The Children’s Foundation are not only addressing immediate needs but also laying the groundwork for a brighter future for Detroit's youth. By establishing permanent endowments, they are ensuring stability and longevity for essential services, echoing the enduring architectural and cultural significance of Michigan Central Station in Detroit's landscape.

