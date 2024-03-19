(MENAFN) Moscow has denounced the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) for what it perceives as a lack of response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian cities, asserting that this perceived inaction has emboldened Kiev to continue targeting civilians. Alexander Lukashevich, Moscow's representative at the OSCE, made these remarks on Monday amid intensified attacks by Ukraine on Russia's border regions ahead of the country's presidential election.



The attacks reportedly included drone raids, artillery strikes, and attempted ground incursions, resulting in casualties among Russian civilians in the Belgorod Region. Lukashevich criticized the OSCE leadership for what he described as biased approaches and politicized statements in support of the Ukrainian government, accusing the organization of ignoring the victims of attacks by Kiev's armed formations.



Emphasizing the need for immediate condemnation, Lukashevich called on OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ian Borg and Secretary General Helga Schmid to condemn the indiscriminate shelling of Russian cities by Ukrainian militant groups. He urged the organization to pressure Ukrainian authorities and their NATO supporters to cease targeting civilians and instead pursue a diplomatic resolution to existing tensions.



Moscow's condemnation underscores the heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with accusations of violence against civilians exacerbating the already complex geopolitical landscape. As diplomatic efforts falter, concerns over the protection of civilians and the role of international organizations like the OSCE in promoting peace and stability in the region come to the forefront.

