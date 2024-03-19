(MENAFN) French law enforcement authorities have reportedly apprehended a suspected Ukrainian spy accused of using a drone to conduct surveillance on a Russian merchant vessel transporting fertilizers in northern France, as detailed by Le Journal du Dimanche. According to sources within the police cited by the newspaper, a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman was taken into custody after allegedly operating an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Borealis chemical plant in Grand-Quevilly, Normandy, approximately 80 kilometers from the coast. The facility, described as "sensitive" by the report, specializes in fertilizer production.



The suspected spy, believed to be acting on behalf of Ukraine, reportedly displayed a particular interest in monitoring the "disembarkation of 11,000 tonnes of ammonia from a Russian cargo ship." The woman was reportedly detained shortly after being detected by security personnel at the facility, who subsequently alerted the authorities.



Although details regarding the suspect's ties to Kiev, potential legal repercussions, or specifics regarding the Russian vessel remain undisclosed, the incident sheds light on the heightened tensions surrounding ammonia exports amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russia, being one of the world's major producers of ammonia, plays a crucial role in global fertilizer production, vital for agricultural yields. The significance of ammonia exports has been underscored by incidents such as the damage to the Tolyatti-Odesa pipeline in the Kharkov Region, which has been subject to mutual accusations between Moscow and Kiev.



As diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Russia remain strained, incidents like these serve to exacerbate tensions and raise concerns over espionage activities and maritime security in Europe. The arrest highlights the complexities and sensitivities surrounding geopolitical rivalries and economic interests in the region.

