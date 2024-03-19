Mahayuti Leaders Say Raj Thackeray Welcome If He Wants To Join Grand Alliance

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Soon after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday, BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar said if the MNS chief joins hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the MahaYuti government in Maharashtra will win 45-plus Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections.

''The NDA is working under the leadership of the BJP. Our position is clear -- we will welcome all those to join the MahaYuti in Maharashtra who support Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third term.

"If Raj Thackeray thinks like that, he is welcome. The people of Maharashtra and the country have decided that the MahaYuti will win more than 45 seats in the state, while the NDA will bag 400 seats in the country. If Raj Thackeray joins the alliance, it will surely benefit us in the upcoming elections,'' said Bhatkhalkar.

Bhatkhalkar added that at present, some of the BJP nominees and ally candidates have been announced, while the rest will be declared soon.

"Efforts are on to win six out of six seats in Mumbai. If Raj Thackeray joins the MahaYuti, it will not only help us in Mumbai, but also in the rest of Maharashtra. The MahaYuti is winning 45-plus seats in the state. We will be happy if Raj Thackeray enters the MahaYuti," he added.

Senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal also said that Raj Thackeray is welcome if he wants to join the grand alliance (MahaYuti).

"If Raj Thackeray wants to be an ally in the MahaYuti, a few seats will have to be given to his party. Even in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, a discussion is underway to include the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

"Once the seat-sharing agreement is sealed, all other discussions will stop. With Raj Thackeray's entry, the MahaYuti's strength will increase and his association will be helpful not just in the Lok Sabha elections, but also in the upcoming Assembly and civic body polls in the state," Bhujbal said.

Sources said that Raj Thackeray has reportedly expressed his preference for the Mumbai South, Nashik, and Shirdi Lok Sabha seats.

As far as Mumbai is concerned, sources said the BJP hopes that Raj Thackeray will be able to eat into the traditional votes of the 'Marathas Manoos' of Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray and thereby hamper the latter's poll prospects.

However, a section of the BJP is also worried about its poll prospects due to the violent campaigns run by Raj Thackeray in the past against migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They also recall the anti-BJP campaign run by Raj Thackeray in earlier general elections without fielding any candidate or extending support to any party.

MNS leader Sandip Deshpande, meanwhile, said that whatever decision Raj Thackeray takes, it will be in the interest of Maharashtra and the MNS.

Maharashtra Congress spokesman Atul Londhe, however, took a swipe at the BJP and said, "How can the BJP seek votes from the North Indians whom Raj Thackeray's men beat up with sticks? The BJP has not only betrayed the North Indian brothers, but also rubbed salt on their wounds and hurt their self-respect.