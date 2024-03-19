Media reports NATO`s largest European base to be established next to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Romania has embarked on the ambitious task of rebuilding an airbase that is poised to become the largest NATO facility in Europe, a move reported by Euronews. Situated near the city of Constanta on the Black Sea, approximately 130km from the Ukrainian border, the expansion of the Mihail Kogalniceanu Romanian Air Force 57th Air Base signifies a significant strategic development.



Upon completion, the revamped airbase will have the capacity to permanently accommodate around 10,000 NATO servicemen and their families, as highlighted by the broadcaster.



Euronews underscored the geopolitical significance of this endeavor, particularly in the context of ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, stating that the base's development strengthens NATO's eastern flank.



The extensive project, expected to cost Bucharest EUR2.5 billion (USD2.7 billion), encompasses the construction of a new runway, aircraft hangars, fuel depots, and ammunition stores, among other facilities. Furthermore, the base will feature a wide array of amenities, including accommodation for personnel, educational institutions, retail outlets, and even a hospital.



Located at the Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport near the port city of Constanta, the base currently hosts approximately 5,000 NATO soldiers, predominantly from the United States.



Euronews outlined the ongoing efforts to establish the basic infrastructure for the expansion, with plans to connect the existing runway to a new one and integrate it with the international airport's infrastructure.



Although Euronews did not specify a timeline for the completion of the project, the development underscores Romania's commitment to bolstering NATO's presence in the region amidst escalating geopolitical tensions. The construction of this formidable military facility near the Ukrainian border reflects the evolving security dynamics in Eastern Europe, signaling NATO's readiness to respond to emerging threats and challenges in the region.

MENAFN19032024000045015687ID1107994899