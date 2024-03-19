Xi extends congratulations to Putin over winning elections

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended warm congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his resounding victory in Russia's recent presidential election, securing a historic landslide win that paves the way for his fifth term in office. With nearly all ballots counted, Putin secured an impressive 87 percent of the votes, marking an unprecedented voter turnout exceeding 77 percent in the country's modern history.



In a letter quoted by Beijing's foreign ministry, President Xi emphasized that Putin's overwhelming victory is a testament to the strong support he enjoys from the Russian people.



Xi expressed confidence in Putin's leadership, foreseeing greater achievements for Russia in national development under his guidance. The Chinese leader underscored the significance of vibrant bilateral ties between China and Russia, emphasizing China's unwavering commitment to nurturing and strengthening these relations.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian reiterated Beijing's commitment to advancing Russian-Chinese cooperation under the strategic guidance of both leaders. Lin emphasized the pivotal role of China and Russia as each other's largest neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners in the new era.



During his victory speech, President Putin highlighted the crucial role of Russia-China ties as a stabilizing force in the international arena. He expressed optimism about the continued maintenance of these strong bonds, citing the robust personal relationship between himself and President Xi Jinping.



The enduring partnership between China and Russia has been characterized by close economic and political collaboration, even amidst unprecedented Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict. This steadfast alliance was further underscored by President Xi's historic visit to Moscow last March, reciprocated by President Putin's visit to Beijing in October, solidifying the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

As both leaders reaffirm their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and fostering mutual cooperation, the Sino-Russian relationship continues to play a significant role in shaping regional and global dynamics, offering stability and strategic partnership in an ever-evolving geopolitical landscape.

MENAFN19032024000045015687ID1107994898