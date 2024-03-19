25 Persons Injured In Bihar Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna March 19 (IANS) At least 25 persons sustained injuries after a speeding Pickup van overturned and fell into a 10-feet pit in Bihar Jamui district on Tuesday, an official said.

He said 13 persons have sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred at Vatiya Ghati under Chandramandih police station in the district.

The police said that the driver lost control of the vehicle after one of its front wheels developed a technical snag. The vehicle tumbled at least three to four times before falling into the pit.

The injured persons including children were rescued by the local police and admitted to the Chakai referral hospital in Jamui. 13 of them were referred to Deoghan in Jharkhand for further treatment, their condition is said to be critical.

Some of the injured persons are identified as Divyanshu Kumar (3), Rishu Kumar (5), Ragini Kumari (7), Shakshi Kumari (8), Rishi Kumar (9), Nitish Kumar (12), Asha Devi (40), Kavita Devi (45), Ramnaresh Tanti (50), Sudama Devi (50) and Ramsharan Tanti (50).