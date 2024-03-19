Favorable conditions of buying and selling used cars are available in AVTODOM MKAD

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The AVTODOM MKAD dealership is located at Odintsovo, 51 km MKAD. It offers the purchase of used cars at the most comfortable price.



The dealership provides free comprehensive diagnostics to accurately determine the value of the car. This allows to assess the technical condition of the car and set a fair market price. On-site inspection and assessment are available for the convenience of clients. Free registration of a package of documents for redemption is also available. Payment is made in a way convenient for the client on the day the purchase and sale agreement is concluded.



AVTODOM MKAD provides the opportunity to conclude a tripartite agreement between the dealership, the bank and the seller of the car on the day of application, if the owner purchased the car using borrowed funds and the car is the bank’s collateral. The dealership provides a commission sales service if the client has sufficient time. The price of the car is determined by the owner in this case.



The client can exchange his car for another one presented at the dealership. There is a wide selection of used cars in various trim levels in the showroom. Purchasing a used car from AVTODOM MKAD means the legal purity of the transaction and a guaranteed high-quality car that has undergone comprehensive diagnostics before sale. Productive cooperation with banks-partner allows to offer favorable interest rates on car loans. AVTODOM MKAD provides exclusive conditions for the installation of additional equipment and a dealer warranty for the purchased vehicle.



The car show-room occupies two floors of the dealership. A relaxation area, a Lifestyle boutique with trendy accessories and a stylish cafe are available for the convenience of clients. The service center is equipped with modern equipment. The professionalism of our employees allows us to provide quality service to our vehicles.



“The impeccable reputation of AVTODOM Group, earned over more than thirty years of work on the market, ensures the trust of millions of customers. Transparent pricing and guaranteed quality of service, legal and financial services remain the main advantages when selling and buying used cars at our dealership”, - Vladimir Zozulya, Director of Sales of Used Cars AVTODOM Division West, commented.





