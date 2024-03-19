Sun Protection Gets Personal with WOW Skin Science's New Sunscreen Range

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, March 19, 2024: WOW Skin Science, India’s leading beauty, skincare and wellness brand announced the launch of its latest Suncare Solutions Range - WOW Sunscreen. The range of sunscreen gels and spray are designed to cater to all Indian skin types, effectively providing protection from the sun during the harsh Indian summers.



The Indian sunscreen market is witnessing strong growth driven by heightened consumer awareness of year-round sun protection. However, the category faces under-penetration challenges due to consumer perplexity in choosing the right product, navigating through complex terms such as SPF, PA+++ etc. and not having enough information to pick a sunscreen specific to their skin type. Recognizing this problem, WOW Skin Science introduced a range of sunscreens for different skin types, aiming to provide effective protection while addressing individual skincare needs. This approach seeks to alleviate consumer confusion, empowering them to pick the right sunscreen.



Choosing a generic sunscreen often results in consumers facing skin problems such as breakouts, redness, flakiness, clogged pores etc. WOW Sunscreens bring a unique formulation of Activated Naturals with a combination of Aloe Vera and powered with skin actives specifically chosen for each skin type. This ensures broad spectrum protection against UVA & UVB rays, along with blue light. The Suncare Solutions offer no white cast, quick absorption, non-sticky and non-greasy textures, water resistance, and a high SPF 55PA++++.



"Our goal with the Suncare Solutions Range is to empower individuals to make the right choices for their skin. Sun protection is not a one-size-fits-all concept, and our customized approach ensures that everyone can enjoy the benefits of suncare protection without compromising their unique skincare needs," said Mr Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science.



About the new launch, Ms Puja Bedi, Deputy General Manager, Marketing, WOW Skin Science added,” With the introduction of this new range, our objective is to transform how people perceive sun protection. It is not simply something you put on before going out, it is an essential part of your skincare routine.”

WOW Skin Science invites everyone to embrace the sun safely with its revolutionary Suncare Solutions Range. The products are now available for purchase at leading retailers, online platforms, and





