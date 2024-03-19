AUS introduces six new programs, welcoming first cohort in Fall 2024

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE., March 19, 2024 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) is set to welcome its first cohort of students to six new degree programs starting Fall 2024.

Applications are now open for the new programs of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Supply Chain Management, Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biological Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Digital Construction Engineering and Management, Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems and Mechatronics Engineering, Master of Science in Machine Learning and PhD in Mathematics. With these new programs, AUS now offers 32 bachelor’s degrees, 17 master’s degrees and five PhD programs.

"AUS has always had its finger on the pulse of the market, keeping up with its growing and changing needs. The new programs are part of our commitment to innovation, adaptability and staying at the forefront of industry demands, epitomizing our dedication to equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape. In fostering a curriculum that converges theory with practical application, we aim to cultivate pioneers and leaders who will shape the future, drive technological advancements and make lasting contributions to their respective fields," said Dr. Mohamad El-Tarhuni, Interim Provost and Chief Academic Officer at AUS.

Offered through the School of Business Administration, the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Supply Chain Management introduces students to the innovative and evolving nature of supply chain management. The major underpins specialist knowledge, expertise and skills required to succeed in this essential and fast-growing field. Students will learn about the key areas related to upstream and downstream channels, chains, networks, procurement and logistics in the context of other business functions.

The College of Arts and Sciences is offering a PhD in Mathematics program through its Department of Mathematics and Statistics. The new program offers advanced education and research opportunities at the frontier of mathematics and mathematical innovation, emphasizing the application of cutting-edge mathematical methodologies to tackle intricate challenges, preparing graduates for impactful careers in academia, government or industry.

Through its Department of Computer Science and Engineering, the College of Engineering is offering a Master of Science in Machine Learning. As an essential component of artificial intelligence and one of the most important emerging fields, machine learning plays a key role in services, groundbreaking systems and innovations.

At the undergraduate level, the college’s new interdisciplinary Bachelor of Science in Digital Construction Engineering and Management combines problem-solving and design aspects of civil engineering with construction management courses. The new Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biological Engineering provides a challenging and contemporary chemical and biological engineering program enhanced by the research accomplishments of CEN faculty members. The new Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems and Mechatronics Engineering is a multidisciplinary program that merges the expertise and resources of electrical and mechanical engineering.



The new programs were endorsed by the AUS Board of Trustees and have recently obtained initial accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the UAE Ministry of Education's Higher Education Affairs Division.





