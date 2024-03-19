Dubai Municipality achieves best innovative organization by Global Innovation Institute

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, March 19, 2024,

Dubai Municipality has achieved the highest rank for certified innovative organization by the Global Innovation Institute (GInI), a leading entity in professional certifications, accreditations, and memberships in the field of innovation. This recognition underscores the Municipality’s commitment and achievements in fostering innovation. Dubai Central Laboratory and Dubai Municipality Academy played a key role in this success, as their effective implementation of innovative projects and systems has earned them the highest rankings, solidifying their status as globally accredited innovation labs.

This ranking reaffirms the Municipality’s dedication to embracing innovation and creativity, which is aimed at creating an advanced knowledge-based economy in Dubai. The Municipality remains committed to enhancing its innovative ecosystem across organizational units, making permanent investments to ensure its sustainability to address future challenges. This commitment aligns with its mission to discover and cultivate sustainable solutions that fortify Dubai’s leading global position.



In 2023, Dubai Municipality launched the Dubai Municipality Academy, marking a venture as the UAE’s first accredited vocational academy in municipal operations. It is also the first academy in the country accredited by ESRI for expertise in geographic information systems. Moreover, the Academy has obtained accreditation from The National Qualifications Center (NQC) under the Ministry of Education to offer professional diplomas in municipal work. Furthermore, it has earned accreditation from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai.



The Academy is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to investing in its workforce and constant efforts to cultivate skilled professionals, who have the potential to enhance crucial sectors with their knowledge and expertise, further contributing to the overall development process. It is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art knowledge programs and specialized vocational training in municipal work. These offerings are designed to integrate practical experiences and current industry practices, tailored to meet the needs of the field within an educational setting. Moreover, it offers two distinct programs: ‘Future Competencies’ targeting university students on nearing graduation in technical disciplines related to Dubai Municipality, and ‘Pioneers’ which is designed to equip recent graduates for success in the competitive job market. The Academy also actively participates in joint research and studies in partnership with universities and research centers.



Dubai Municipality is committed to enhancing the technologies and services provided by the Dubai Central Laboratory. This includes improving testing methods and introducing innovative tests across various fields. These initiatives are aimed at delivering comprehensive and high-quality services that align with the highest international benchmarks. Furthermore, the Municipality’s efforts play a key role in proactive environmental and societal preservation, along with developing and implementing globally recognized laboratory testing and calibration standards.

The Municipality has also undertaken a range of innovative projects, including the Deep Tunnels Project, the launch of the environmental satellite DMSAT 1, the establishment of the Al Warsan Waste-to-Energy Plant, and the development of the FoodWatch platform. Additionally, the Municipality has implemented several digital endeavors, such as leveraging VR technology in parks, launching the Dubai Central Laboratory initiative, and the Comprehensive Inspector program.

Dubai Municipality has been awarded an international standard by the Global Innovation Institute which comprises eight key criteria, including a total of 400 sub-criteria. Over 500 organizations worldwide are included in the membership of GInI.





