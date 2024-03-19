SmartCIC Appoints Johnaton Santana as Head of Carrier Wholesale and Reina Borjas as Senior Sales Manager to Accelerate Global Connectivity Growth

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) SmartCIC is making strategic investments in talent to expand its international wholesale connectivity offering as a key component if its end-to-end ‘through the line’ solutions.



Cannes, France, 19 February 2024 – SmartCIC, a global managed service provider has appointed Johnatan Santana as its Head of Carrier Wholesale and Reina Borjas as Senior Sales Manager. SmartCIC is making strategic investments in talent by building out its international wholesale connectivity team to support growing demand for end-to-end ‘through the line’ solutions and its approach to connectivity.



Johnatan Santana has more than 15 years of experience designing, implementing and selling telecommunications and IT services and solutions across an international footprint. He will lead the wholesale sales team and focus on accelerating SmartCIC growth in the international wholesale market. Santana previously held roles at Expereo, Brodynt, Cubix, Distcomp Corp and Alodiga. Reina Borjas has over 10 years of experience in the telecommunications industry with a background in electrical engineering. She is experienced in sales, international market management, carrier relationships, product and business development, marketing, and financial areas associated with telecommunications.





“Johnatan and Reina are excellent additions to our growing team as we push forward with global expansion in 2024. As a company, we’re expanding our reach in terms of markets, skillsets, partnerships and more. Adding the right people, technology and markets is paramount to success in 2024 and we’ve already made a great start,” said Toby Forman, CEO at SmartCIC. “Our ‘through the line’ offering is providing carriers with a whole package for success. Our customers receive access to an all-in-one, service portfolio for global connectivity that will help them to serve their clients with agility and flexibility. We’re doing more deals, hiring more industry experts and building a team that is ready to disrupt the connectivity space.”



SmartCIC’s ‘through the line’ offering combines connectivity with field services, engineering, and hands-on deployments to enable customers to benefit from lower costs, increased performance and gain greater control over connectivity end-to-end. This disruptive model helps carrier partners to capture higher margins, meet changing enterprise demands, and win new and larger contracts.



“Innovation is at the forefront of what SmartCIC do. It’s a dynamic company that prioritise customer experience and quality of service end-to-end. As Head of Carrier Wholesale, I’ll focus on building and maintaining carrier relations, motivating our sales team and enabling more carrier partners benefit from our disruptive approach,” said Johnatan Santana, Head of Carrier Wholesale at SmartCIC. “I’m excited to help take SmartCIC to another level and deliver new innovations in wholesale.”



SmartCIC has a network of over 1,000 carriers and 25,000 field engineers delivering smart connectivity and field services solutions anywhere in the world. Its combination of smart, agile and flexible global solutions coupled with in-house technical competence and local language support makes it an ideal partner for delivering complex cross-border IT projects.



“SmartCIC’s customer-centric and intelligence-driven approach makes me very excited to be a part of the company. It is taking a disruptive approach to connectivity and telecoms as a whole. SmartCIC is ready to deploy connectivity that is reliable, robust and supported by experts in enterprise networking. Innovating is the only way forward in fast-paced, changing digital environments and SmartCIC has the ability to adapt and deliver every time,” said Reina Borjas, Senior Sales Manager at SmartCIC.



In January, SmartCIC announced the appointments of Clint Collins and Matt Carpenter as Senior Sales Agents to accelerate sales strategies across a global footprint.





