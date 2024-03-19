LogRhythm Ramps up Investment in India with 24/7 Local Support and Launch of Cloud-Native SIEM Platform, LogRhythm Axon

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) LogRhythm’s expansion into India allows local organizations to achieve secure digital growth with local support and the latest cloud security innovation



New Delhi, India, 19th March 2024 – LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, expands its presence in India with a dedicated 24/7 support center for eligible customers and launch of its leading cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) platform, LogRhythm Axon. The strategic expansion enables Indian organizations across industry verticals to enhance their cybersecurity maturity as global cyberthreats become more sophisticated and diverse.



LogRhythm’s latest investments provide organizations with access to round-the-clock local support to fight threats with greater efficiency. At the same time, LogRhythm Axon brings the latest cloud security innovation to India and addresses the growing demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. This builds on its recent expansion into the region which saw LogRhythm double its allocated R&D center resources in India.



“India is currently experiencing accelerated digital transformation, driven by its thriving economy. To capture the opportunities this brings, it is essential that organizations have access to effective cybersecurity defenses and expertise,” said Nandan Patil, Regional Director of India Subcontinent, LogRhythm. “Our continued investment and expansion into India contribute to the momentum of the market, arming more organizations with solutions adapted to their security needs. This is an exciting time for LogRhythm and our Indian customers as we take the next steps forward powered by Axon and investment in resources.”



Indian enterprises benefit from greater on-the-ground presence and increased access to LogRhythm’s portfolio of comprehensive security solutions. LogRhythm Axon’s cloud-native delivery and powerful security analytics provide analysts with contextual insight to close visibility gaps and rapidly surface critical threats.



“Ongoing advancements in modern technologies, such as AI, are making the threat landscape even more complex and increasing the pressures felt by security teams. It is therefore crucial that we are taking proactive steps to arm our customers with the right tools,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, General Manager and Vice President, METAPAC, LogRhythm. “Support and innovation go hand in hand to build cybersecurity resilience. Our 24/7 support center and local availability for Axon ensure we can meet the region’s changing needs as organizations explore scalable and flexible cloud-based solutions.”



Since its launch in October 2022, LogRhythm Axon has gained customers across North America and Europe and recently established a local instance in Australia. Its expansion into India underscores LogRhythm’s commitment to delivering advanced security solutions tailored to unique regional requirements.



About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behavior, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.



With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm.com.











MENAFN19032024006037013163ID1107994863