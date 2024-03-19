stc partners with Aspire Kids Club for the 3rd year in a row

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 19 March 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, announced its partnership with Aspire Kids Club, a local entertainment and educational children’s club that aims to promote culture, for the third year in a row. The partnership aims to spread positivity and empower the younger generation through 5 exclusive events sponsored by stc. The activities also come as a continuation of the different programs organized under the Company’s “With good, we go further” Ramadan 2024 campaign.

stc indicated in a statement that its partnership with Aspire Kids Club encompasses 5 different activities that are part of the club’s “Positive Sustainability” campaign, which is the theme for 2024. The initiatives include involving the kids to distribute iftar meals to those who are in need, memorizing and reciting the Holy Quran in partnership with the Kuwait Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, celebrating Girgean and distributing coloring books to children at Dar Al-Shoun, as well as additional initiatives that support kids in the country. stc's renewed sponsorship of the Aspire Kids Club follows the positive impact witnessed in previous years amongst participants and the community.

As part of its Ramadan campaign this year, stc aspires to show the importance of practicing habits and behaviors that spread positivity in the community, hence the title of its Ramadan 2024 campaign, “With good, we go further”. Additionally, the sponsorship also touches on achieving positive sustainable habits, aligning with stc’s focus on strengthening its sustainability program for 2024.

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “Involving the younger generation in programs that are designed to support the community is essential for fostering a culture of empathy and responsibility amongst our future leaders. stc is proud to sponsor the Aspire Kids Club once again as part of the various programs and sponsorships under its Ramadan 2024 campaign. Exposing children to such activities at an early age enables them to develop mental awareness of how important it is to become active contributors to society. At stc, we understand that with leadership comes responsibility, further inspiring us to seek innovative ways to engage with all segments in our community, leaving a lasting impact.”

Taiba Al-Ruwaih, an advocate for children’s education and Founder of the Aspire Kids Club, said, “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to stc for sponsoring our program for the 3rd year in a row. Through our programs, we have witnessed amazing progress in how our kids have developed empathetic qualities and grasped the understanding of helping others. Developing these qualities at an early stage not only supports the development of personal skills but also allows the kids to experience the joy of helping others within their community. Our continuous partnership with stc supports our vision to expand our reach and enhance our initiatives, further solidifying the foundation of our model to promote a compassionate and socially responsible generation.”

To find out more about stc's events, promotions, and sponsorships, follow stc's official social media platforms, visit one of stc's branches, download mystc mobile application, visit or contact the customer service center by dialing 102 for around the clock assistance





