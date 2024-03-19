India To Hold The Lion's Share In The Electronic Medical Records Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) An electronic medical record includes information about a patient's health history, such as diagnoses, medicines, tests, allergies, immunizations, and treatment plans. The records can be seen by all healthcare providers that are taking care of the patient to help make recommendations about the patient's care. Many of the concerned fraternities, including state healthcare agencies, medical industry leaders, and practitioners, believe that EMR has immense potential to provide substantial benefits to the healthcare facility, as well as help physicians, clinic practices, and health care organizations in providing better medical care and accurate diagnosis.

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic on the Electronic Medical Records Market

The recent coronavirus pandemic has put the EMRs through the extremes. With a huge surge in patient volume, the market leaders are pressurized in innovating and developing a more accurate and faster-paced EMR system that would provide a quick narrative about the patient's medical history and stimulate a faster treatment process.

Most of the healthcare-based organizations are involved in making serious efforts for the treatment of COVID-19. However, with the unusual surge in the number of patients at varied times, it is more challenging for hospitals to manage, update, store, and utilize patient information from EMR systems precisely. The healthcare-based digital IT players are thriving to provide a solution to the healthcare organizations with tools to manage a case, analyze the information, as well as assess the patients remotely.

In light of this pandemic, the electronic health record-electronic medical record has seen more R&D investments,and vendors are trying to modify their existing systems to provide a service with smooth functionality. For instance, in January 2020, Epic Systems Corporation released a software update in the home state that helps clinicians to identify potential COVID-19 patients. Further, the company is encouraging users to share COVID-19 data through its network, which can be used to track travel, infection-status information with both Epic and non-Epic networks.



Key Highlights



The electronic medical report marketwas valued at USD 27,100 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of6.3%

North American holds the largest share of the global EMR systems market, followed by Europe. The large share of market revenue in this region can be attributed to various important factors such as the government support and favorable incentives that help in the implementation of EHR solutions in hospitals, clinics, and medical help institutes

India spearheads Asia-Pacific's EMR market on account of a steady spike in the usage of electronic medical records and other electronic and digital equipment in the healthcare industry



Key Players



Cerner Corporation (the U.S.)

Epic Systems Corporation (the U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (the U.S.)

MEDITECH (the U.S.)

GE Healthcare (the U.S.)

NextGen Healthcare (the U.S.)

Intersystems Corporation (the U.S.)

Cantata Health (the U.S.)

Advanced-Data Systems Corporation (the U.S.)

CureMD (the U.S.)



Electronic Medical Record Market: Segmentation

By Component



Software

Services

Hardware



By Application



General Application

Specialty-Based



By Delivery Mode



Cloud-based





On-Premise



By End-User



Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care

Research Laboratories



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Chile

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East and Africa



South Africa

Egypt

The UAE

Saudi Arabia

The Rest of MEA





