Revenue per room in Dubai rises, reflecting strong growth in tourism sector

(MENAFN) In a testament to the resilience and growth of Dubai's tourism sector, hotel room revenues experienced a notable surge of 16.5 percent in January, reaching 2.054 billion dirhams compared to 1.76 billion dirhams during the same period in 2023. This encouraging data, sourced from the Department of Economy and Tourism, underscores Dubai's status as a premier global destination, attracting a steady influx of visitors and generating substantial revenue for the hospitality industry. Additionally, the number of hotel nights climbed to 3.84 million, with an average return per room reaching 535 dirhams.



The impressive increase in hotel revenues can be attributed to multiple factors, including a substantial 10 percent rise in the average return per room to 535 dirhams, compared to 484 dirhams in January 2023. This growth coincided with a 6 percent increase in the number of hotel nights, totaling 3.84 million, compared to 3.64 million during the same period last year.



Data from the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai highlights the tourism sector's remarkable performance, surpassing previous years' benchmarks across various key indicators. This includes metrics such as the number of hotel rooms, nights booked, average daily price, return on room, and hotel occupancy. Notably, tourist flows from diverse markets surged by 21 percent in January compared to the previous year, further solidifying Dubai's position as a top global tourism hub.



The record-breaking revenues achieved by hotels operating in Dubai underscore the emirate's significance as a pivotal market on the global stage. Consequently, the competition among hotel groups intensifies as they vie to strengthen their presence and expand their market share within Dubai's thriving hospitality landscape. With tourist flows continuing to grow from various markets, Dubai remains poised for sustained growth and development in its tourism sector, reaffirming its allure as a premier destination for travelers worldwide.

