UAE emerges as regional leader in foreign investment

(MENAFN) His Excellency Jamal bin Saif Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Overseas Investors, underscored the UAE's prominent position as a leader in foreign investments within the region. With the total value of Emirati investments abroad, both governmental and private, reaching approximately USD2.5 trillion as of early 2024, the UAE has solidified its status as a formidable economic force on the global stage. This significant asset value underscores the UAE's pivotal role as an economic powerhouse, poised for further growth and expansion, particularly in the realm of forging strategic partnerships and exploring new markets, especially in emerging economies.



In recent times, the UAE has embarked on a series of strategic alliances and cross-border deals, positioning itself prominently within the international economic landscape. Notably, the landmark "Ras al-Hikma deal" with Egypt stands out as the largest direct investment deal in the UAE's history, valued at USD35 billion. This deal, hailed as the "Mother of Deals" by Al-Jarwan, epitomizes the UAE's bold and influential approach to international investments. Despite facing challenges, the deal has reshaped the investment landscape in the region, signaling a message of confidence and opportunity for both countries involved and beyond.



Following the Ras al-Hikma deal, the UAE's investments in Egypt have soared, estimated to be around USD65 billion. This substantial increase underscores the UAE's commitment to fostering economic growth and development, not only within its own borders but also across strategic partner nations. With its extensive investments abroad and proactive approach to forging partnerships, the UAE continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the global economic landscape, cementing its position as a key player in the international arena.

