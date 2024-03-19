European stocks fall amid telecom losses, higher German bond yields

(MENAFN) Yesterday, European stocks faced downward pressure, primarily influenced by losses observed in telecom stocks, while German bond yields experienced an uptick subsequent to the euro zone's inflation figures meeting expectations for February. The Stoxx 600 index recorded a marginal decline of 0.1 percent, reflecting the cautious sentiment prevailing in the market.



Notably, the communications sector emerged as the day's biggest loser, registering a significant decline of 1.4 percent, marking its worst performance in three months. Conversely, shares in the automobile and spare parts sector saw a notable increase of 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, the oil and gas sector witnessed a modest uptick of 0.5 percent, buoyed by Brent crude briefly surpassing USD86 a barrel, albeit temporarily, before retreating. This volatility was attributed to escalating tensions in Ukraine, which intensified attacks on Russian energy infrastructure facilities.



In the technology sector, shares edged up by 0.4 percent ahead of NVIDIA's annual conference on artificial intelligence, indicating sustained investor interest in tech-related developments. The euro zone's inflation figures, in line with expectations, revealed a 2.6 percent year-on-year increase in February and a 0.6 percent month-on-month rise, maintaining speculation regarding the timing of the European Central Bank's first interest rate cut.



Amidst these developments, the yield on 10-year German bonds climbed by two basis points, reaching 2.458 percent in recent trading sessions. Market expectations suggest that the European Central Bank may slash interest rates by 83 basis points throughout 2024, underscoring prevailing concerns surrounding economic conditions and monetary policy adjustments.



Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei index closed significantly higher, reflecting investor optimism fueled by anticipation of potential policy changes by the Bank of Japan, expected to be announced imminently. This positive sentiment contributed to the index's robust performance, highlighting the global market's sensitivity to central bank actions and policy shifts amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

